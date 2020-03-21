(BIVN) – Governor David Ige held a press conference outside the State Capitol building on Oʻahu Saturday afternoon to announce he has signed a second emergency proclamation ordering all arrivals into Hawaiʻi to quarantine for 14-days starting on Thursday, March 26, at 12:01 a.m.

Governor Ige said the order applies to both visitors and as well as returning residents. It is the first mandate of its kind in the nation, the governor said.

“We know that our economy as a whole will suffer from this action,” Governor Ige said, “but we believe it will help us to flatten the curve so our health care system is not overwhelmed like it has been in other communities around the world.”

The governor was joined at the podium by Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth Hara, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and various representatives from the airline and visitor industries. All participants tried to practice social distancing by stand at least six feet apart.

Following the governor’s announcement, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message, saying:

By order of the Governor of Hawaii, starting this Thursday, March 26th, all Hawaii-inbound passengers of all international and domestic commercial and private flights and all Hawaii-inbound passengers of all cruise line ships will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Mandatory quarantine protects the population from persons that may have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus and will be required by law to be isolated and monitored. This order will be in effect until further notice.

According to the governor’s news release, the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine orders are:

1.) Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

2.) Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of your stay in the State of Hawai‘i, whichever is shorter.

If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your place of residence.

If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.

You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

3.) Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers or restaurants.



4.) Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by the Director of HIEMA.



5.) Comply with any and all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.



6.) If you become ill with a fever or cough:

Continue to stay in designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.

If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider.

If you feel you need medical care, contact healthcare provider and inform them of your travel history.

If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history).