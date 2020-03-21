(BIVN) – There are now 48 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the State of Hawaiʻi, up 11 from yesterday, with 3 cases on Hawai’i Island.

Hawai’i County Civil Defense provided the following updates in a message issued on Saturday at noon.

County of Hawaii Updates:

Your County of Hawaii has established a COVID-19 website dedicated to providing you accurate information about the coronavirus. To access this information site, visit hawaiicounty.gov/coronavirus or click on the coronavirus link at the top of the County of Hawaii homepage.



All State and all County of Hawaii beach parks have been closed until further notice.



Hawaii Island businesses and places of worship that decided to remain open are to practice proactive cleanliness measures including disinfecting and sanitizing of facility and implementing social distancing of deliberately increasing the physical space between people.



County of Hawaii is available to assist any and all entities with ideas and ways to safely remain open and to keep our communities safe. Should your business or place of worship need assistance, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Department of Health Updates:

The Department of Health reports that there are 48 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the State of Hawaii with 3 case on Hawaii Island.



The Department of Health and Hawaii Island healthcare partners have 2 coronavirus test facilities in Hawaii County at Hilo Medical Center and North Hawaii Community Hospital.



Please be advised that individuals who are NOT sick, who are NOT symptomatic, who are NOT presenting flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, or dry cough will not be considered for testing.



To be tested, your physician or a health clinic must prescribe the test to be done, and you must have a valid ID and an insurance card. For those who do not have a healthcare doctor or insurance, evaluation will be conducted at the Emergency Room.

Health officials say if you are travelling from an area with confirmed widespread community transmission, the Department of Health recommends that you should: