(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Hawaiʻi Island, in effect now until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph are expected, forecasters say. The strongest winds will be near mountains, gaps and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain.

“Winds this strong are capable of blowing around unsecured objects,” the National Weather Service said. “Tree limbs could be blown down, and cause sporadic power outages.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advised residents on Sunday to take the time to safely tie down loose objects or move them indoors.