(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health updated the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaiʻi as of noon on Wednesday, March 25.



During a press conference held on Oʻahu, the state health director, Dr. Bruce Anderson, went over the new numbers.



The state provided this recap:

6 new cases (5 Hawai‘i residents, 1 visitor)

Honolulu (4 new cases, total of 68)

Hawai‘i (0 new cases, total of 5)

Maui (1 new case, total of 13)

Kaua‘i (1 new case, total of 5)

Risk Factors (2 new travel related cases, 59 total)

95 total cases since 2/28/2

Starting today, the state also broke down which cases on each island were Hawaiʻi residents and which cases were non-residents.

Today was also the first day of the state’s stay-at-home and work-from-home mandate, which continues through April 30. This order is intended to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi.

Routine Tuberculosis (TB) Clearance Requirements Waived

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is waiving routine TB clearance requirements for selected groups to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The suspension will remain in effect through May 31, 2020. The suspension will support social distancing in the community to protect the public, especially vulnerable seniors and individuals with medical conditions that could increase their risk for COVID-19.



Although TB tests for routine screening are mandated under Hawaii Administrative Rules, Title 11, Chapter 164, the DOH determined that temporarily suspending the TB clearance for these selected categories do not pose immediate risks for tuberculosis transmission in the community. This also reduces the greater risks of contracting COVID-19 and helps to further manage the spread of the virus in communities across the state. DOH conducts an average of 50,000 tuberculosis skin tests annually, and provides treatment to approximately 120 individuals identified with TB.

TB clearances for the following are suspended through May 31, 2020: