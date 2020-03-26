(BIVN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has ended activity on Maunakea, both for the astronomical observatories operating at the summit, to the organized opposition to the planned Thirty Meter Telescope project encamped at Puʻuhuluhulu far below.



On Wednesday, the kiaʻi who were watching the Mauna Kea Access Road in order to stop the TMT released a video message announcing that they were leaving the mountain, for now.

“Due to the continuing and growing threat of the COVID-19,” said Paul Neves, Aliʻi Noeau Loa of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, who appeared in a video distributed by supporters of the TMT opposition movement. “We concur with the camp leadership here at Maunakea,” Neves said. “It is necessary and prudent that active participation here at Puʻuhuluhulu be temporarily suspended.”

“The Royal Order of Kamehameha I will continue to monitor all activity with regards to Maunakea,” Neves continued, “and is prepared to do what it must to support the efforts of the Lāhui to stop development on Maunakea. We do not believe that there is an immediate threat to Maunakea at this time. We do, however, believe that there is an immediate threat to the Kanaka Maoli, their supporters, and the general public because of the COVID-19 virus.”

Andre Perez also appeared in the video. “In this time of global pandemic crisis, we also recognize that human health and safety is paramount,” Perez said. “We must keep our kūpuna and ourselves safe so that we can continue to protect Mauna Kea. So we are leaving some of our gear here, fully intending to come back pack up and clean up, and we will leave this mauna in better condition than we found it.”

“We want to declare victory for this battle,” Perez added. “The struggle is not over, but we have prevailed in protecting Mauna Kea. There is no construction on the mountain.”

Meanwhile, at the summit of Maunakea, the Maunakea Observatories say they have started a temporary suspension of telescope operations following Governor David Ige’s stay-at-home order issued March 23, which is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi.

“The health and safety of our staff and community will always be our highest priority,” said Dr. Doug Simons, director of Canada-France-Hawaiʻi Telescope. “As one of Hawaiʻi Islands’ largest employers, we understand the necessity of doing whatever we can to stunt the spread of COVID-19. That’s why our teams are staying home.”

According to a Maunakea Observatories press release: