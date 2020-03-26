(BIVN) – Today is the first day of Governor David Ige’s order requiring all arrivals to Hawai‘i to undergo a mandatory, 14-day-long self-quarantine, and so far the number of visitors appears to have dramatically dropped. The State of Hawaiʻi says the governor’s order applies to all visitors and returning Hawai‘i residents.

During a media briefing today on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Sakahara said the process on this first day of the order went smoothly, for the most part.

He reminded everyone that the new process has never been done before in the state of Hawaiʻi, or for that matter, anywhere else in the country.

Transportation officials reported “very light traffic at State airports,” with some planes “arriving with fewer than 10 passengers.” Some flights had no passengers, or only one.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority staff are assisting the DOT in collecting, processing and scanning traveler forms. The State says hotels are being alerted before visitors arrive.

“The majority of the passengers so far are either returning Hawaiʻi residents or catching connecting flights to the mainland,” state officials report.