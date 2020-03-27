video courtesy Hawaii State Senate / ʻOlelo TV, graphics by BIVN
VIDEO: Hawaii COVID-19 Updates For Friday, March 27
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAII ISLAND - There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Hawaii Island, part of the 120 total COVID-19 cases reported today across the state of Hawaiʻi.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There are 2 new COVID-19 cases being reported today on Hawaiʻi Island, bringing the cumulative total on the Big Island up to 7 as of noon on Friday, March 27.
That number is part of the 14 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified across the State of Hawaiʻi today, which brings the cumulative total to 120.
8 people have been hospitalized, with no deaths.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim reported Friday morning that there are currently 4 “active cases” of COVID-19 on the Big Island.
The County of Hawaiʻi says it is also distributing COVID-19 flyers via local stores.
inset taken from Hawaiʻi County COVID-19 flyer
Federal Actions
President Trump today signed the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provides economic relief for American families and businesses and “provide assistance to America’s heroic healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of this outbreak,” the White House reported.
The CARES Act was developed and approved by the U.S. Senate, and passed today by the House.
President Trump today also issued a memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services “to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.”
“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” the White House stated. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”
COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing in Kona, Saturday March 28th
Ali’i Health, with the support of Premier Medical Group and the County of Hawai`i COVID-19 Task Force, will be conducting a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one-day clinic will be held at the Old Kona Airport Park on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
This clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.
To bypass the screening queue, patients can go to Pathways Telehealth by calling (808) 747-8321 option 5 to be screened and expedite testing.
People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.
COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Comes to Hilo on Sunday, March 29
Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic, with the support of the County of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Task Force, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one- day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Hoʻolulu Complex on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
This clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.
People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.
Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaii Tourism Authority)
Yesterday, 1,589 passengers arrived in Hawaii on the first day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Of that number, 268 people were visitors, and most of them were either crew members or returning residents. In comparison, last year at the end of March, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. This table details the number of people who arrived by air on March 26th.
Hawaiian Electric Update
Hawaiian Electric continues to adjust its operations to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus, including postponing less urgent repair and maintenance work, and closing walk-in customer payment centers at least through April.
None of the operational changes being made will interrupt electric service to customers.
To ensure electric service is not disrupted, Hawaiian Electric is postponing projects and work that would require customer outages, unless it is deemed critical for safety or reliability. Our crews and contractors will continue to perform essential work that involves little interaction with the public, including tree trimming (to reduce potential outages), replacement of equipment, and system resilience work that is difficult to reschedule.
Emergency work, including outage restoration and repairs to ensure public safety such as replacing damaged poles, remains a priority.
Although Hawaiian Electric employees are considered “essential workers,” the company is trying to reduce the numbers in the field to protect the health and safety of employees and the public. Here are some other measures being taken:
Until further notice, the company is reducing the number of meter readers sent out across its five-island service territory.
Bills for residential and some small- to medium-size commercial customers will be estimated based on the previous month’s usage. Meter readers will continue to read meters for large commercial customers.
Once meter reading resumes, the bills will “true up” and customers will be billed accordingly for the actual usage. Customers will pay for only the electricity used.
Service disconnections are suspended through May 17, an extension from April 17. If you receive a notice from Hawaiian Electric before May 17 that threatens to disconnect service, it’s a scam and should be ignored.
Customers facing financial hardship are urged to contact Customer Service so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, payment schedules and other options can help ease the financial challenges for those most affected by the COVID-19 situation.
The quickest way to start the process is to fill out and submit a Payment Arrangement Request Form at [this website].
Walk-in customer payment centers will remain closed at least through April 30 rather than reopen on March 30 as originally planned.
Hawaiian Electric encourages customers who are having difficulty paying their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic to contact customer service representatives.
To make payment arrangements or for more information, visit the online customer care center at hawaiianelectric.com or call: O‘ahu, 548-7311; Maui, 871-9777; Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, 1-877-871-8461; Hilo, 969-6999; Kona, 329-3584; or Waimea, 885-4605
