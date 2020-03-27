(BIVN) – There are 2 new COVID-19 cases being reported today on Hawaiʻi Island, bringing the cumulative total on the Big Island up to 7 as of noon on Friday, March 27.

That number is part of the 14 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified across the State of Hawaiʻi today, which brings the cumulative total to 120.

8 people have been hospitalized, with no deaths.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim reported Friday morning that there are currently 4 “active cases” of COVID-19 on the Big Island.

The County of Hawaiʻi says it is also distributing COVID-19 flyers via local stores.

Federal Actions

President Trump today signed the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provides economic relief for American families and businesses and “provide assistance to America’s heroic healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of this outbreak,” the White House reported.

The CARES Act was developed and approved by the U.S. Senate, and passed today by the House.

President Trump today also issued a memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services “to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.”

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” the White House stated. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing in Kona, Saturday March 28th

Ali’i Health, with the support of Premier Medical Group and the County of Hawai`i COVID-19 Task Force, will be conducting a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one-day clinic will be held at the Old Kona Airport Park on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.



This clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



To bypass the screening queue, patients can go to Pathways Telehealth by calling (808) 747-8321 option 5 to be screened and expedite testing.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Comes to Hilo on Sunday, March 29

Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic, with the support of the County of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Task Force, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one- day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Hoʻolulu Complex on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.



This clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaii Tourism Authority)

Yesterday, 1,589 passengers arrived in Hawaii on the first day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Of that number, 268 people were visitors, and most of them were either crew members or returning residents. In comparison, last year at the end of March, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. This table details the number of people who arrived by air on March 26th.

