(BIVN) – There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi, bringing the total cumulative number to 175 presumptive and confirmed cases. Of that number, 2 new cases were reported on Hawaiʻi Island, bringing the cumulative number on the Big Island to 12.



UPDATE – Of the 12 on Hawaiʻi island, 8 are Hawaiʻi residents, and 4 are non-Hawaiʻi residents.

The statewide total number (175) includes 12 cases on Kauai (1 new), 20 cases on Maui (4 new), and 123 cases on Oʻahu (15 new).

Statewide, 12 people have required hospitalization, and there have been no deaths.



UPDATE – 49 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.

On Saturday, when the number of cases reported statewide stood at 151, state officials said most cases in the state were travel related (96), there were 8 cases associated with community transmission. 47 cases were “unknown” at the time.

Three hours earlier, at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim issued a new civil defense message, reporting 6 “active” COVID-19 on the Big Island. Also, for the first time, the county provided some extra information about how the number is derived:

The number of active cases for Hawaii Island is 6. These 6 individuals are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Department of Health. At this date for Hawaii Island no one infected by this virus had to be hospitalized. The total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 11 with 5 recovered and cleared by the Department of Health.

The county also reminded that drive-up coronavirus testing is being offered today in Hilo at the Civil Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The total number of cases in the United States today (at a glance, since the numbers updated Saturday and Sunday are not confirmed by state and territorial health departments, and could be modified when numbers are updated on Monday) stands at 122,653 total cases. There have been 2,112 deaths, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.