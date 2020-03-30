(BIVN) – The 14-day self-quarantine for inter-island travelers will go into effect at midnight on April 1st, Governor David Ige announced today.

The governor spoke at a press conference that was livestreamed over social media. The event included comments from Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and other administration officials.

According to the state:

During today’s news briefing, Governor Ige announced that anyone traveling between islands will now be required to self-quarantine in their home or other lodging for 14 days. This does not apply to those who are considered essential workers, but they are required to wear personal protective equipment during flights.This mandatory rule takes effect at midnight, Wednesday, April 1 and continues until April 30. It is intended to further stop community spread of the coronavirus in Hawai‘i. The governor reiterated his top priority is the health and safety of Hawai‘i’s people and said it is “more important than ever to continue to practice social distancing. We cannot let our guard down.”

The governor also mentioned that he signed a new executive order on Sunday (No. 20-02), which “suspends certain state laws in order for county and state agencies to engage in emergency management functions.” This suspension applies to:

firearms registrations

wages and hours for government contractors

charter school rules

controlled substances registrations & dispensing

child-care licensing

criminal history record checks

tele-health

notary publics

sex offender registrations

certain employment and workers compensation laws

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 29 positive COVID-19 test results today for a total number of 204 cases in Hawai‘i since Feb. 28. One of today’s cases is a pediatric patient and the remainder are adults (28).

Airline Arrivals Continue to Drop

The number of passengers flying into Hawai‘i continues to drop in light of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Sunday, the fourth day of the rule, saw 826 people arriving at State airports. Compared to March 2019, on average more than 30,000 people arrived in the state each day.

No Stopping Allowed for Arriving Passengers

The DOT is reiterating that self-quarantined arriving passengers are not allowed to stop off anywhere, including grocery or big box stores before going home or to their lodging. There are numerous services available that will deliver groceries to people in self-quarantine.

Actions to Protect People and Families

Department of Human Services says “leadership and community stakeholders are working to ensure that all services of the agency are continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, though with modifications. Like all state agencies and many businesses this mean limiting face-to-face contact with people, especially those vulnerable to the novel corona virus.” The operational modifications impact programs like:

Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP)

Kupuna services

Child-care facilities and homes

Child welfare

Adult protective services

Health care coverage

Support for people with disabilities

Support for the houseless population

Grab-and-Go Program Ensuring Keiki Fed

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Education:

In the first week of Grab-and-Go school meal distribution, nearly 16,000 breakfasts & 30,000 lunches were served to children at 38 school sites (not including the Kuhio Day holiday). Eight more school distribution sites are starting this week, increasing the total number of school sites to 46 on Wednesday, and more locations are being planned. The sites provide meals to all children 18 and younger. They do not have to attend the school site location but must be present to receive meals.

New East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station Restriction



From the County of Hawaiʻi: