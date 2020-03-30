video courtesy livestream by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige, edited by BIVN
VIDEO: Gov Signs New Order, Inter-island Quarantine Starts April 1
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige made some COVID-19 related announcements on Monday, while Lt. Gov. Josh Green gave a situational update.
A closer look at Lt. Gov Josh Green’s board, courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
(BIVN) – The 14-day self-quarantine for inter-island travelers will go into effect at midnight on April 1st, Governor David Ige announced today.
The governor spoke at a press conference that was livestreamed over social media. The event included comments from Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and other administration officials.
According to the state:
During today’s news briefing, Governor Ige announced that anyone traveling between islands will now be required to self-quarantine in their home or other lodging for 14 days. This does not apply to those who are considered essential workers, but they are required to wear personal protective equipment during flights.This mandatory rule takes effect at midnight, Wednesday, April 1 and continues until April 30. It is intended to further stop community spread of the coronavirus in Hawai‘i. The governor reiterated his top priority is the health and safety of Hawai‘i’s people and said it is “more important than ever to continue to practice social distancing. We cannot let our guard down.”
The governor also mentioned that he signed a new executive order on Sunday (No. 20-02), which “suspends certain state laws in order for county and state agencies to engage in emergency management functions.” This suspension applies to:
firearms registrations
wages and hours for government contractors
charter school rules
controlled substances registrations & dispensing
child-care licensing
criminal history record checks
tele-health
notary publics
sex offender registrations
certain employment and workers compensation laws
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 29 positive COVID-19 test results today for a total number of 204 cases in Hawai‘i since Feb. 28. One of today’s cases is a pediatric patient and the remainder are adults (28).
Airline Arrivals Continue to Drop
The number of passengers flying into Hawai‘i continues to drop in light of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Sunday, the fourth day of the rule, saw 826 people arriving at State airports. Compared to March 2019, on average more than 30,000 people arrived in the state each day.
No Stopping Allowed for Arriving Passengers
The DOT is reiterating that self-quarantined arriving passengers are not allowed to stop off anywhere, including grocery or big box stores before going home or to their lodging. There are numerous services available that will deliver groceries to people in self-quarantine.
Actions to Protect People and Families
Department of Human Services says “leadership and community stakeholders are working to ensure that all services of the agency are continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, though with modifications. Like all state agencies and many businesses this mean limiting face-to-face contact with people, especially those vulnerable to the novel corona virus.” The operational modifications impact programs like:
Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP)
Kupuna services
Child-care facilities and homes
Child welfare
Adult protective services
Health care coverage
Support for people with disabilities
Support for the houseless population
Grab-and-Go Program Ensuring Keiki Fed
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Education:
In the first week of Grab-and-Go school meal distribution, nearly 16,000 breakfasts & 30,000 lunches were served to children at 38 school sites (not including the Kuhio Day holiday). Eight more school distribution sites are starting this week, increasing the total number of school sites to 46 on Wednesday, and more locations are being planned. The sites provide meals to all children 18 and younger. They do not have to attend the school site location but must be present to receive meals.
New East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station Restriction
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station services are closed to businesses hauling commercially generated wastes larger than five (5) cubic yards, effective Monday, March 30th, 2020 through Saturday, May 2, 2020. A five cubic yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an eight (8) foot long bed filled up to the top of the cab.
The Sort Station, located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill (aka Hilo Dump), will continue to accept businesses hauling residentially generated waste loads of less than five cubic yards, during regular business hours from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.daily.
The County of Hawaii’s Department of Environmental Management is taking these measures to prioritize household trash and to ensure families staying at home during this COVID-19 crisis are able to dispose of their household trash each and every day. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding. Please visit our website for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige made some COVID-19 related announcements on Monday, while Lt. Gov. Josh Green gave a situational update.
A closer look at Lt. Gov Josh Green’s board, courtesy State of Hawaiʻi
(BIVN) – The 14-day self-quarantine for inter-island travelers will go into effect at midnight on April 1st, Governor David Ige announced today.
The governor spoke at a press conference that was livestreamed over social media. The event included comments from Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and other administration officials.
According to the state:
The governor also mentioned that he signed a new executive order on Sunday (No. 20-02), which “suspends certain state laws in order for county and state agencies to engage in emergency management functions.” This suspension applies to:
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 29 positive COVID-19 test results today for a total number of 204 cases in Hawai‘i since Feb. 28. One of today’s cases is a pediatric patient and the remainder are adults (28).
Airline Arrivals Continue to Drop
No Stopping Allowed for Arriving Passengers
Actions to Protect People and Families
Department of Human Services says “leadership and community stakeholders are working to ensure that all services of the agency are continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, though with modifications. Like all state agencies and many businesses this mean limiting face-to-face contact with people, especially those vulnerable to the novel corona virus.” The operational modifications impact programs like:
Grab-and-Go Program Ensuring Keiki Fed
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Education:
New East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station Restriction
From the County of Hawaiʻi: