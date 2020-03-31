(BIVN) – Pāhoa High and Intermediate Students are gearing up for distance learning.

On Monday and Tuesday, cars lined up at the H Building parking lot of the middle school playcourt, waiting to pick up computers and Grab-and-Go meals for students who are staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The computer handouts are part of the school effort to help students access enrichment activities, “helping students to reinforce what they already know and help them not to forget what they learned,” the school wrote in a message to parents. “Completing these activities will help your student to enter the classroom ready to learn when we return.”

Packets of enrichment activities were also provided.

Staff, wearing masks and observing social distancing protocols, shuttled the items to the vehicles, sometimes in the rain.

School facilities statewide will be closed to students until at least April 30, the Hawaiʻi Department of Education says, and traditional in-school instruction is on hold until schools reopen.