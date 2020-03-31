(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that the Hilo Municipal Golf Course will be closed until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure, effective on April 1, the golf pro shop and driving range at the course.

The restaurant at the course was closed indefinitely on March 25, the county says.

Residents were wondering why the Hilo golf course had not been closed like county beach parks were earlier this month.

“The purpose for this closure is manifold, but primarily addresses public and personnel safety issues that have surfaced while we accommodated the continued play of golf over the first six days of Governor Ige’s Stay-At-Home order,” said Roxcie Waltjen, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The county says golf course staff will continue to work throughout this closure period, maintaining and improving the golf course for when it reopens for play.

“We will continually assess the appropriate date for reopening of the facility along with any modified policies that must be implemented in order to do so safely and responsibly for all those impacted,” Waltjen said.