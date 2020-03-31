HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Locations in the advisory include Hilo, Ninole, Volcano, Waipiʻo Valley, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Papaikou, Waimea, and Waikiʻi.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for a large portion of the island of Hawaiʻi until 5:15 p.m. HST.
“At 2:25 PM HST,” forecasters wrote, “radar indicated areas of moderate to heavy rain developing over several areas on the Big Island, with the heaviest rain affecting upslope areas of the Kohala district between Kamuela and Pohakuloa. Additional showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity over the Puna district through mid-afternoon.”
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Ninole, Volcano, Waipiʻo Valley, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Papaikou, Waimea, and Waikiʻi.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message, advising:
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
