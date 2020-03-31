(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for a large portion of the island of Hawaiʻi until 5:15 p.m. HST.

“At 2:25 PM HST,” forecasters wrote, “radar indicated areas of moderate to heavy rain developing over several areas on the Big Island, with the heaviest rain affecting upslope areas of the Kohala district between Kamuela and Pohakuloa. Additional showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity over the Puna district through mid-afternoon.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Ninole, Volcano, Waipiʻo Valley, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Papaikou, Waimea, and Waikiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message, advising: