(BIVN) – There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi as of noon on Tuesday, for a total of 224 cases statewide. Today’s update includes the first reported death.

Hawaiʻi health officials previously reported the first death of the coronavirus pandemic one week ago, but retracted the result after additional investigation.

13 cases so far have required hospitalization, and 58 have recovered in total.

The state says the Big Island has seen a total of 15 cases. Once again, the County of Hawaiʻi seems to be counting the cumulative total a little differently.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Message (8 a.m.)

The total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 17 with 5 recovered. The remaining 12 are quarantined at home with Department of Health monitoring.



As a reminder the Governor’s Proclamation of “Stay at Home” will remain in effect until April 30th. This proclamation identifies what activities are prohibited outside the home or place of residence and what are allowed.



Effective tomorrow, April 1, the Governor will issue a new interisland travel policy. At this time details of this interisland travel policies have not been completed. Specific information on this policy will be made available to you as soon as it is received.



Your involvement is needed to follow all policies to stop the spread of the virus. Do Call Civil Defense at 935-0031 for any clarification on these matters.



And to all the farmers and people working in the agricultural industry mahalo for all the products you provide and happy farmer workers day.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air

46 people flew into Kona Airport yesterday. 18 were visitors, 12 were residents, and 16 were a part of the crew, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority reports. From the HTA:

The number of passengers flying into Hawaii continues to drop. Yesterday, 681 people arrived in Hawaii on the fifth day of the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all incoming passengers. Of that number, 121 people were visitors. Most of the passengers were either returning residents or crew members. In comparison, during this same time last year, more than 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on March 30th.

Hawaiʻi Small Business, Non-Profts Can Apply For Loans April 3

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) issued a media release on Tuesday, saying that the application period for new SBA loans to help during the coronavirus pandemic begins on April 3, and while independent contractors and those who are self-employed can start applying on April 10. The office of the senator shared:

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that starting on April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders. Independent contractors and those who are self-employed can begin applying on April 10, 2020.



“This new loan program will help Hawai‘i small businesses meet their payroll and provide people with paychecks for up to eight weeks,” said Senator Schatz. “It’s important that people apply as soon as they can to make sure they have the help they need to ride this out.”



The new SBA Paycheck Protection Loan Program, created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provides small businesses with zero-fee loans of up to $10 million to cover payroll and other operating expenses. Up to 8 weeks of payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs can be forgiven. Payments on principal and interest are deferred for six months and up to one year. The interest rate on any part of the loan not forgiven has been set at 0.5 percent. Due to expected high demand, borrowers are encouraged to apply as early as possible.



For more information on eligibility and directions on how to apply, click here.

FTC Tips To Avoid Coronavirus Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the coronavirus, and offers these tips:

Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead. Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers are trying to get you to buy products that aren’t proven to treat or prevent the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores. At this time, there also are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the Coronavirus. Visit the FDA to learn more.

Scammers are trying to get you to buy products that aren’t proven to treat or prevent the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores. At this time, there also are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the Coronavirus. Visit the FDA to learn more. Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit What the U.S. Government is Doing for links to federal, state and local government agencies.

Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit What the U.S. Government is Doing for links to federal, state and local government agencies. Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.

Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t. Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer. Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know . They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

. They could download viruses onto your computer or device. Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

(CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

Hawaiʻi Harbors Bong Rating Reaffirmed

