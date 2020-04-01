(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for a large portion of the island of Hawaiʻi until 7:15 p.m. HST.

Forecasters reported that at 4:15 p.m. HST, “radar continue to show scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over leeward and interior portions of the Big Island. Showers are expected to diminish late this afternoon.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Naʻalehu, Pōhakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Puʻuanahulu, Hōnaunau, Waikoloa Village, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalō, Pahala and Wood Valley.

Due to the Flood Advisory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following: