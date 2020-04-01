Flood Advisory Issued Wednesday For Hawaiʻi Continues
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Locations in the advisory include Kailua-Kona, Naʻalehu, Pōhakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Puʻuanahulu, Hōnaunau, Waikoloa Village, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalō, Pahala and Wood Valley.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for a large portion of the island of Hawaiʻi until 7:15 p.m. HST.
Forecasters reported that at 4:15 p.m. HST, “radar continue to show scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over leeward and interior portions of the Big Island. Showers are expected to diminish late this afternoon.”
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Naʻalehu, Pōhakuloa Camp, Captain Cook, Puʻuanahulu, Hōnaunau, Waikoloa Village, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Honalō, Pahala and Wood Valley.
Due to the Flood Advisory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following:
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
