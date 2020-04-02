(BIVN) – As of noon on Thursday, 285 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hawaiʻi. Of those cases, state health officials say 6% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

The noon update shows only one death in connection to the virus in Hawaiʻi. However, shortly after the update was published, Governor David Ige released this statement:

Today, our community received the tragic news of the passing of a second Hawai‘i resident from the COVID-19 virus. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.



As we come together with expressions of sympathy and support – we must also remember to help each other, to protect your health and the health of loved ones and your community. Let’s all do our part to get Hawai‘i through this challenging time.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Counts 22 Cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says that as of 9 a.m. Thursday, the total number of people tested positive on Hawaiʻi Island is 22 with 13 recovered and cleared by the Department of Health. The remaining 9 are quarantined at home and being monitored by the Department of Health. In a morning message, the county added:

Your help is needed, to keep Hawaii safe. We expect all those who take care of us to always be there. The food chain of the farmers to the stores, the medical family, the police, the fire, parks, health care people, waste programs, roads and much more; plus all of their support people. We need to do our share and support their work especially by heeding the polices of prevention, stay at home, social distancing, gatherings, and traveling. Your help is needed to follow all policies to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Hawaii Island numbers are relatively low at this date. Let’s all be together to make it better.

Major Disaster Declaration For Hawaiʻi

From the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency:

The President of the United States has declared a major disaster for the State of Hawai’i as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



This declaration, numbered FEMA-4510-DR, makes the State of Hawai’i eligible for reimbursement through the Public Assistance Program at a 75% Federal Cost Share.



The Individual Assistance (IA) Program for disaster-related emergency facilites and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMPG) for mitigation measures to reduce the risk of life are currently under review.



The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is already moving to support an expedited process for Public Assistance through an online application process with our State Partners, which will help with the volume of applicants from this unprecedented incident and its consequent reimbursements. Staff will be allotted for these and we are working on a request for these resources.



The Title 32 Status request is now being reviewed per FEMA Region IX, Hawai’i’s branch of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Title 32 Status will allow the Governor to activate the National Guard to aid with services related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



HI-EMA will be working with all its partners within the state, county, and private sectors to implement the various programs that fall under this major disaster declaration.

COVID Screening and Testing in Kona, Hilo

The County of Hawaiʻi today provided this information on an upcoming screening and testing event in Hilo:

Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic, with the support of the County of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Task Force, will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one- day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Hoʻolulu Complex on Sunday, April 5, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Access only through the Pi’ilani/Hinano Street entrance.



This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

The County of Hawaiʻi also shared this info about screening and testing in Kona:

Aliʻi Health, with the support of Premier Medical Group and the County of Hawai`i COVID-19 Task Force, will be conducting drive-through screening and testing clinics in Kona. The twice-weekly clinics will be held on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon, starting April 2 and continuing until further notice.



The clinic will be held at the Keauhou Shopping Center.



These clinics will replace the drive-through clinics that were held at the Old Kona Airport. No testing will be held this weekend at the Old Kona Airport.



These free clinics are open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



To bypass the screening queue, patients can go to Pathways Telehealth by calling (808) 747-8321 option 5 to be screened and expedite testing.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information on either the Hilo of Kona screenings, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Water Shutoffs and Late Payment Fees Suspended

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply:

Effective immediately, the Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawaii is suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees through April 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, scammers may try to defraud DWS’ customers during this pandemic by threatening to shutoff service unless a payment is made. Again, DWS will not be disconnecting services during this period. If you receive one of these demands please hang-up and contact DWS’ Customer Service, at (808) 961-8060.



In addition, in order to comply with the Governor’s “stay at home” order, DWS is extending the suspension of in-person payment collections and customer service inquiries through April 30, 2020. During this period, DWS will accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox. To pay a bill online, please visit www.hawaiidws.org, click on the “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime. There are no fees for these services. If there are any questions, please contact one of our Customer Service offices below.



Hilo: (808) 961-8060

Waimea: (808) 887-3030

Kona: (808) 322-0600

Email: dws@hawaiidws.org



DWS is committed to provide essential, safe, and reliable water service to our customers, businesses, and communities. During this unprecedented and challenging time, DWS has modified employee work schedules and increased hygiene practices to keep its workers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please stay healthy and do your part to prevent the spread of this virus!

Pōhakuloa Training Area Cancellations

From the Public Affairs Office of the US Army Garrison Hawaiʻi:

All training, convoys, community events and hunting, here, for the month of April have been cancelled or postponed.



PTA Emergency Services (Fire, Police, and Medical) remain mission essential and prepared to respond to 911 calls within the Saddle Region, in accordance with the mutual aid agreement with Hawai‘i County.



For more information or questions call PTA Public Affairs at 808-969-2411.

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air



From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

Today marks one week since the state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded yesterday to include interisland travelers as well. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.