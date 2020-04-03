(BIVN) – In an audio message issued Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 24 cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

The message stated:

The total number of people tested positive on Hawaii Island is 24 with 15 recovered and the remaining 9 are quarantined at home with Department of Health monitoring. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one that has been infected by the virus had to be hospitalized.



We need to do our share and support our community’s health by heeding the policies of prevention, stay at home, social distancing, gatherings and traveling, with that the majority of those infected have minor or no symptoms but may be carriers of the virus which is spread so easily within our community.



Drive-through coronavirus screening and testing will be conducted in Hilo at the Ho`olulu Complex on Sunday April 5 from 8am to 3pm. Drive-through testing clinics in Kona are on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon, at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Mahalo for the great turnouts for testing that have been happening in Kona.



Your involvement is needed to follow all policies to stop the spread of the virus. Do Call Civil Defense at 935-0031 for any clarification on these matters.



Thank you for listening and be well. Have a safe Aloha Friday.

There has been a difference in the number of cases being reported by the County of Hawaiʻi and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health. The health department will report its tally today at noon.