(BIVN) – Hilo State Senator Kai Kahele made an urgent request on Thursday, asking state health officials to explain how they are determining who gets to be released from home isolation during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, for example, 82 individuals were “released from isolation” according to the daily update from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. On the Big Island, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that of the 25 people who tested positive for COVID-19, 15 have recovered, while the remaining 10 are quarantined at home with state monitoring.

Residents have been asking what it means to be “released from isolation”, and if that means the person is no longer a threat to spread infection.

On April 3, Sen. Kahele sent this letter to the heads of the Hawaiʻi health department, with the subject “URGENT Clarification on COVID-19 Patients’ Discontinuation of Home Isolation”:

I am requesting an immediate clarification on when a COVID-19 patient should discontinue home isolation. There is a lot of misinformation circulating in the community and conflicting views on this issue. Currently, we have individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 that are, at the direction of the Department of Health (DOH), reintegrating themselves into our island communities.



We had difficulties finding an answer to this question on the DOH website. But after clicking on various links we were able to find this: What to Do If You Test Positive For COVIDI9. According to this document, the patient is to remain at home until a DOH Officer releases the patient from isolation, and a DOH staffer will call daily to monitor the patient. What is the DOH’s criteria for releasing a patient from isolation?



Is the recommendation to release a patient from home isolation based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)? If so, we were able to find the following information on the CDC website, How to discontinue home isolation.



If you will not be tested, you can leave your home after:



You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers), AND



Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved), AND



At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.



If you will be tested, you can leave home after:



You no longer have a fever (without the use medicine that reduces fevers), AND



Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved), AND



You received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart. Your doctor will follow CDC guidelines.



Can you also provide information on the “shedding period” of COVID-19 in symptomatic patients and how that factors into the criteria for a DOH Officer to release a patient that has tested positive for COVID-19 from isolation?



In addition, can you provide guidance for patients who have been tested but have not received any results yet? There are some people (including myself) who have been waiting for 14 days (test administered 3/21/2020) and have not received their results. We were able to find a DOH document, What To Do If You Have Been Tested For COVID19, but it does not mention what you should do if you do not receive your results in a timely manner.



I would also like to request that the information regarding the discontinuation of the home isolation be more easily accessible or prominent on the DOH website. As more and more patients are released from home isolation, it is important for people to understand the DOH criteria being used for the release of patients and to eliminate the fears and misinformation that is circulating throughout our communities.

The director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Dr. Bruce Anderson, responded to Sen. Kahale’s letter promptly the next day. Kahele also shared Anderson’s written reply over social media: