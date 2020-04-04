(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for an area f East Hawaiʻi until 10:30 p.m. HST.

“At 7:31 p.m. HST, radar indicated areas of heavy rain over windward Big Island between Laupahoehoe and Volcano,” forecasters wrote in an alert message. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest showers. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.”

The National Weather Service says locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepeʻekeo, Keaʻau, Laupahoehoe, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Honomū, Mountain View and Kalapana.