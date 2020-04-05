(BIVN) – There are now 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, however the number of cases identified on the Big Island remained the same on Sunday, according to both Hawaiʻi County (25) and the State (22).

Total Number of Hawai‘i COVID-19 Cases Rises to 371 (DOH)

Twenty (20) new cases of COVID-19 are all adults. Maui’s mayor announced a second case on Moloka‘i Saturday night and both of those cases are reflected in the Maui County numbers below. Eleven (11) of the new reported cases are travel-associated, two (2) are community related, and seven (7) are pending further investigation. There is a total of 371 cases reported in Hawai’i since Feb. 28, 2020. DOH reports the number of travel related cases is dropping and of greater concern are community-associated cases. Kaua‘i continues to have only travel-associated cases and Lānaʻi continues to have no reported cases.

There have been 13,536 individuals tested by clinical and state laboratories, with 13,155 testing negative.

Hawaii County Civil Defense: Testing Update

Be reminded that drive-through screening and testing will be conducted in Hilo at the Hilo Civic Center Parking Lot, today Sunday, April 5th is that day, from 8 this morning until 3 this afternoon. It is free and doctors will be on site conducting screening and testing. It is very well organized and supervised ensuring all the precautions of social distancing. Again, hours are 8 this morning until 3 this afternoon at the Hilo Civil Center parking lot.



A huge thank you to all conducting this service.



The Department of Health reports that results of the test conducted in Kona on March 28th at the Kona Airport shows all 167 tested, cleared, and free of the COVID-19 Virus. Thank you so very much!

New COVID-19 Data Graphs Posted

New data diagrams are now posted at [the DOH website]. The new compiled and posted information includes Hawaii COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by Age Group and Hawaii COVID-19 Cumulative Number of Reported Lab Tests. These tables are in addition to the chart of the Epidemic Curve and Island Maps of Cases by residence zip code. Hover over the diagrams for details of the data numbers used to compile and update the informative charts [on the state website].

Use of Cloth Face Masks

More people are using cloth face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings. In addition, it is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. Cloth face masks are not a substitute for physical distancing, washing hands often, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and staying home. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air

From the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Yesterday, 683 people arrived in Hawaii including 106 visitors and 220 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

National Guard Will Assist At Airports Monday