(BIVN) – As concerns grow from those who are for and those who are against the release of inmates in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, one Hawaiʻi County Councilmember is speaking out.

In a media release issued on Monday, Puna councilmember Matthew Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder said he is opposed to the release of inmates back into the community as a mitigation to the potential spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons.

According to the most recent report from the state, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Hawaiʻi prison system. The Department of Public Safety also reported there has already been a substantial decrease in the jail population.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court has appointed retired Intermediate Court of Appeals Judge Daniel R. Foley as Special Master to work with the State of Hawaii Public Defender’s office and the Department of Public Safety “in a collaborative and expeditious manner” to address the issue, and to recommend a resolution while protecting public health and safety.

Councilman Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder stated: