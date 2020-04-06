(BIVN) – Passengers at Honolulu Airport are now being screened by soldiers, and the same will soon be happening at other airports across Hawaiʻi.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi National Guard started its COVID-19 pandemic mission with the medical screening of incoming and departing passengers, as well as airline crew, at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The mission is in support of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “HDOT is grateful for the help and support of the Hawaiʻi National Guard members who are working to keep the public safe at our airports and in the community,” said Director Jade Butay, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “Passenger volumes remain down 99 percent from this time last year and the few who are traveling are having their temperature taken as another layer of precaution.”

The soldiers were trained by the Honolulu airport firefighters. The Guardsmen are located at the passenger arrival gates and TSA security checkpoints to assist HDOT staff. State officials say arriving passengers from domestic and international destinations, as well as departing inter-island passengers, are having their temperature taken to determine if an additional medical screening is necessary. The state says the Hawaiʻi Guardsmen will not be armed while conducting the support mission.

Guard support for other state airports will be starting soon, the state says.

All visitors into Hawaiʻi, as well as inter-island travelers, must self-quarantine for 14 days by order of the governor during the COVID-19 pandemic.