(BIVN) – There have been 410 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi statewide. Of those cases, the health department says 10% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense: One New Case Reported

On the COVID-19 status, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 26. From this, 21 have recovered and cleared by the Department of Health. The 5 who remains active are quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date for Hawaii no one had to be hospitalized because of infection by the virus.



You are asked to do your share to prevent of the COVID-19 virus. Heed the policies of ‘Stay at Home’, social distancing, gatherings and cleanliness. And for now just say ‘hi’. To all, practice everyday measures of prevention and keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy. Do stay connected with your Kupunas, especially at these difficult times.



Thank you very much for listening and look for the full moon tonight, the biggest and brightest of the year.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 513 people arrived in Hawaii including 133 visitors and 182 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Transfer Station Service Restrictions Go Into Effect

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management announced on Tuesday that service restrictions are going into effect at all solid waste transfer stations effective Monday, April 13 until April 30, or until further notice. That includes:

GREENWASTE COLLECTION is discontinued at Kealakehe, Keʻei, Pāhoa, Keaʻau, Volcano, and Waimea Transfer Stations.

is discontinued at Kealakehe, Keʻei, Pāhoa, Keaʻau, Volcano, and Waimea Transfer Stations. SCRAP METAL and WHITE GOODS collection is discontinued at Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Volcano, Waiʻōhinu, Pāhala, Keauhou, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honokaʻa, and Laupāhoehoe Transfer Stations.

The Hawaiʻi County DEM added:

Greenwaste Collection services will be discontinued at all transfer stations beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, and will remain closed until April 30, 2020, or further notice. Greenwaste collection is still offered at:



Hilo: East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill; 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily (7 days a week)



Waikoloa: West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility at the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (aka Puʻuanahulu); 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays thru Saturday



Scrap Metal and White Goods Collection services will be discontinued at all transfer stations beginning Monday, April 13, 2020, and will remain closed until April 30, 2020, or further notice. Residents are encouraged to hold on to these materials until collection services resume.



We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding as we tackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit our website at hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call our Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.

This story is being updated.