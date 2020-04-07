(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi appears to be “flattening the curve” and preventing a devastating spike in COVID-19 cases by adhering, for the most part, to social distancing recommendations and the statewide, stay-at-home order. At least, so far.

On Monday, the State of Hawaiʻi health department reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus for a cumulative total of 387 statewide. That compares to hard-hit states like New York which identifies thousands of new cases every day.

Hawaiʻi Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said on Monday that “it is promising, but it is by no means a reason to let our guard down.”

“After the weekend, we sometimes get fewer reports,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “Please, please be careful.”

Green, named as the State COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison, provided his update during a press conference held by Governor David Ige.

“It’s promising because your efforts have been flattening the curve,” Green said to the viewers watching the governor’s livestream over Facebook, “but we are not out of the woods yet, at all.”

Green also shared this statewide hospital capacity update, as of April 6, 2020:

Green also commented on these related state advisories:

Fabric Masks Reminder

Lt. Gov. Green is among the state leaders pleased to see the community helping one another when it comes to cloth masks. As a reminder, cloth masks do not prevent individuals from contracting the virus. As such, it’s important for people to continue to stay home, follow shelter-in-place orders and continue social distancing practices in public, even if they’re wearing a cloth mask.

Domestic Violence Cases on the Rise