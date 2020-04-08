(BIVN) – As of noon on Wednesday, the State of Hawaiʻi says there have been 435 cases of COVID-19 identified statewide. Of those cases, 10% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

While the official number of COVID-related deaths is 5, the state says a 6th death was reported today in an individual on Maui and will be reported in tomorrow’s counts.

The state’s count shows an increase of 3 cases identified on Hawaiʻi Island, bringing the total to 26.

Hawaiʻi County Counts 27 Cases

On the COVID-19 status, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 27. From this, 21 have been cleared by the Department of Health. The remaining 6 are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one has had to be hospitalized for infection from the virus.



Keeping within the policies of prevention please do maintain the best physical and emotional health that you can be. Your overall health is so important to your resiliency. In addition we need to assure that our kupuna are taken care of and that they have opportunities to socialize within the policy guidelines of social distancing and grouping.



Let’s all protect each other; wear a mask.



Thank you for listening and know how lucky we are to be here on Hawaii.

More COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing

Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic with the support of the County of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Task Force will offer a drive-through screening and testing clinic. The one-day clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Hilo’s Hoʻolulu Complex on Saturday, April 11, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Access only through the Pi’ilani/Hinano entrance.



Please note that the testing day has been changed to SATURDAY, to adjust for Easter Sunday. (Normally the Hilo testing is done on Sundays.)



This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria is based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.



For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

State DOCARE Officers Cite 34 (DLNR)

Over the past few weeks, on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) have cited 34 people for violations of State Parks rules, self-quarantine and and the governor’s stay-at-home orders, associated with the COVID-19 crisis..



Hawai‘i Island DOCARE Officers cited 28-year-old Hanna Stauffer, of Kailua-Kona, for Entering a Closed Area. Stauffer was allegedly observed by a DOCARE Officer loitering within Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area which had been closed by the DLNR Division of State Parks. 31-year-old Sergey Bulgutenko, of Russia was cited for violating terms of the State’s self- quarantine order. Bulgutenko was observed by a DOCARE Officer operating a small dinghy in an erratic manner at Waiākea Public Fishing Area in Hilo. A subsequent investigation revealed Bulgutenko had arrived in the Port of Hilo aboard a sailing vessel and had been given the self-quarantine order by the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation-Harbors Division.



On Kaua‘i, DOCARE Officers have cited ten people for violating State Park closures at Kalalau, Polihale, Kōkeʻe, ʻŌpaekaʻa Falls and Wailua River State Parks. The eight individuals are: Rachel Hubbard of Kapa’a, Devon Hudson of Hanapepe, Ariel Overton of Kalāheo, Gianna Camarillo of Koloa, Kaylee Alapai of Kōloa, Glen Patrick Agunda of Kapa’a, and Edward Stephens & Allison Donnelly of Washington State. DOCARE Officers on patrol in the area of the Wailua Falls Lookout observed Assison Bulosan of Līhuʻe and Donica Abalos of Kapa’a acting suspiciously. Both were contacted and subsequent investigation revealed both were cited for allegedly being in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home orders.



DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla noted, “In addition to these violations, aimed at keeping everyone safe during this crisis, DOCARE Officers conducting law enforcement operations recently at the long-closed Sacred Falls State Park cited ten (10) individuals. Not only were they violating stay-at-home orders and closed-area laws, they were putting their lives and the lives of emergency first-responders at risk. The park is closed for good reason.” Eight people lost their lives and dozens of others were injured in May of 1999 when rocks fell from the near-vertical canyon walls of the park. It has been off-limits since the tragedy. Redulla noted that many of the citations happened on a day when all of O‘ahu was under a flash flood watch.



At Diamond Head State Monument on O‘ahu a dozen people have been issued citations for entering the park while closed.

County Launches Emergency Meal Plan

from the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation:

Beginning this week, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation’s Elderly Activities Division (EAD) began a comprehensive meal delivery program for eligible seniors enrolled in Hawai‘i County’s Nutrition Program. In compliance with Governor Ige’s Third Emergency Proclamation on COVID-19, which restricted gatherings and instituted social distancing requirements beginning March 25, 2020, EAD undertook a herculean effort to convert its two standard meals programs for seniors, Meals on Wheels and Congregate [Meals] Sites, into a meticulously organized meal delivery network that services all enrolled seniors at their respective places of residence.



In this initial week of EAD’s emergency meal delivery program, 3,440 frozen prepared meals will be delivered to 688 seniors that opted into the program. Each senior will receive 5 nutritious meals per week prepared by one of five different vendors depending on the recipient’s location. EAD staff have charted 24 distinct routes spanning the entire island to efficiently distribute the meals. All deliveries on 22 of these routes are performed by EAD employees, in marked County of Hawai‘i vehicles, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on geographic location. The remaining 2 routes (Wainaku to Pa‘auilo and Honoka‘a to Waimea) are executed by staff of Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council (HCEOC) in their marked vehicles.



In addition to the delivery of meals, EAD staff members are reaching out by phone weekly to the seniors in its highest risk category to ensure they are doing okay and to inquire with them what their plans are over the next month and if there is any way that EAD can assist them further in this period of emergency.



During this time, EAD continues to service seniors through its Coordinated Services for the Elderly program that provides transportation for doctor’s appointments, pharmaceutical pickups, 2-week essentials shopping as well as emergency services (such as dialysis, cancer treatments, etc.).



The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the Hawai‘i County Office of Aging for its continued support of this emergency meals programs as well as its meals vendors: Nani Mau, HCEOC, Café 100, Big Island Grill and L&L Drive Inn.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 654 people arrived in Hawaii including 160 visitors and 239 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s 14-day mandatory self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

This story is being updated.