(BIVN) – Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total of cases statewide to 442. Of those cases, state officials say, 10% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas.

Today, the State’s official count for Hawaiʻi island (28) exceeded the total reported by the County (27).

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Message

From the County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday morning:

On the COVID-19 status, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 27. From this, 21 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health. The remaining 6 are quarantined at home and being monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one tested positive had to be hospitalized.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)

Today marks two weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Those who arrived on March 26th no longer need to self-quarantine. Yesterday, 689 people arrived in Hawaii including 107 visitors and 274 residents. In comparison, during this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Alternative Ways To Renew Vehicle Registration, Driver’s License

The County of Hawaiʻi offered this information on Thursday:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawai‘i County Vehicle Registration and Licensing Division offices are closed to in-person transactions. However, there are still alternative ways to renew your vehicle registration or driver’s license. These include:



Vehicle Registration Renewals



(1) Mail in renewals can be sent to County of Hawai‘i, Motor Vehicle Registration, 101 Pauahi St., #5, Hilo, HI 96720



(2) Online applications can be found on our County website.



(3) Kiosks are located at the Safeway stores in Hilo and Kona as well as the Foodland store in Waimea.



(4) In-wall drop off slot at the Hilo MVR office. (Please do not drop off or mail inrenewal applications with “cash”)



Driver’s License or State ID’s renewals (issued after May 1, 2014)



Mail in renewal applications to 349 Kapi‘olani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Duplicate license requests for lost licenses will also be accepted by mail. Please see our website for application details and forms.



What is the County doing to help?



1) Offering 60-day automatic extension for driver’s licenses, state IDs, and learner’s permits that are expiring from March 16th thru May 15, 2020 (valid in Hawai‘i only);



2) Waiving late fees for vehicle registrations expiring in March and April for an additional 60 days;



3) Developing an online reservation system to set up customer appointments for various licensing and registration requests;



4) Hiring and training new staff to fill multiple vacancies within the VRL division



5) Offering extended hours of operation, including several Saturday dates, once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.We recognize that getting a “Gold Star” compliant driver’s license or state ID is important to many of you; however, please be aware that Department of Homeland Security recently extended the deadline until October 1, 2021.

This story is being updated.