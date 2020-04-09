(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday voted to support various measures granting funds to assist food distribution efforts across the island, as food security has become a concern for many during the sudden, drastic economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One resolution, for example, transferred $27,900 to the Food Basket. The measure was introduced by Puna councilowman Ashley Kierkiewicz and utilized her district 4 contingency relief account. Resolution 573-20 reads, in part: