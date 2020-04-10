(BIVN) – All short-term vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and time-shares on Hawaiʻi island must cease operations as of this Monday, April 13, by order of a new rule signed by Mayor Harry Kim.

Visitors already staying at a STVR, B&B or time-share may stay until the end of the pre-booked period.

The office of the mayor provided the full text of the new “COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 1”, which reads: