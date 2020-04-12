(BIVN) – Last week, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim shared a written appeal to the faith community, asking them to attend the virtual church of their choice this Easter.

The office of Mayor Kim wrote:

As Easter approaches, Mayor Harry Kim is appealing to the faith community of Hawai‘i Island to please attend the virtual church of their choice in order to stay healthy and safe.



Because of the crucial need for social distancing in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches have notified their congregations that this year, Easter services will be held online.



“We want everyone in the faith community and all of our community to stay healthy and safe, while getting the spiritual comfort that comes from worship in these difficult times,” Mayor Kim said. “Please attend the virtual church of your choice and stay healthy and safe.”



With everyone’s help, we will get through this, the Mayor said