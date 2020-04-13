(BIVN) – A 2-week supply of pet food for those in need is being provided by the Hawaii Island Humane Society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HIHS stated in a Monday media release:

As part of the mission to enhance the bond between humans and animals and the commitment to keep families together, Hawaii Island Humane Society is opening Community Pet Pantries to provide pet food for those families impacted by COVID-19.



The Community Pet Pantry program is targeted at those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis including community members who have lost their jobs, frontline healthcare workers, kupuna and those at high risk or immuno-compromised.



“All of us at the Hawaii Island Humane Society want to make sure that the economic circumstances facing everyone in our community is not a crisis for your pets,” said HIHS Community Program Director Lauren Nickerson.



As supplies allow, Hawaii Island Humane Society will provide a 2-week supply of pet food to those in need. The amount of pet food received is based on the weight of your pet. Community members can request pet food by logging on to hihs.org/item/pet-pantry or by calling any of the shelter locations in Keaau, Waimea or Kona. After an application is received, a member of the HIHS team will call to schedule a pick up. Pet food pick up is by appointment only at the three shelter locations. Please bring your government issued ID when picking up your pet food.

“The Hawaii Island Humane Society Community Pet Pantries rely solely on donations and we anticipate a greater need in the community, ” said HIHS Community Program Director Lauren Nickerson. “We continue to need donations of new, unopened bags and cans of adult dog food, adult cat food, puppy food and kitten food. Donations can be dropped off at any of our three shelter locations.” Donations can be made by purchasing pet food from the HIHS Amazon wishlist, which can be found online.