(BIVN) – President Donald Trump on Thursday issued guidelines for re-opening the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Governor David Ige says Hawaiʻi is not ready yet.

The governor’s office says that “while there were only 11 new positive cases today, and it appears Hawai‘i is flattening the curve, the state currently doesn’t meet the criteria for a phased opening.” State officials noted that President Trump’s guidelines “require a downward trajectory of cases for a 14-day period.”

Governor Ige said, “We are not there yet, so please continue your hard work and perseverance. We will get through this together.”

During a press conference held by President Trump and members of his Coronavirus Task Force, one reporter noted that Hawaiʻi appeared to be one of the states that “look like they’ve already satisfied that gating criteria”.

“I’ve heard from a number of governors that said they’re in very good shape,” President Trump confirmed, without naming any states specifically. “I also heard not only from the call, but I heard from some of the governors’ previous, and I think you’ll have some very good things to report over the next few days about states opening up.”

The White House on Thursday presented this summary of the criteria:

The Trump Administration is issuing new guidelines to enable individual States to reopen in phases using a deliberate, data-driven approach.



Under these guidelines, States will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once.



The guidelines will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their State.



Governors can begin phased openings at the Statewide or county-by-county level.



These guidelines were developed by the top medical experts from across the Government and are based on verifiable metrics regarding the situation on the ground.



The guidelines set clear benchmarks on new cases, testing, and hospital resources for States to meet to proceed toward a phased reopening.



Criteria include a downward trajectory in cases presenting coronavirus-like symptoms or a downward trajectory in positive tests.



The criteria also included hospitals having the resources to treat all patients without crisis care and a robust testing program for healthcare workers.”

You can learn more about the guidelines at WhiteHouse.gov.