(BIVN) – There were only two newly identified cases of COVID-19 reported in Hawaiʻi at noon on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 586 cases. Two new deaths were also reported.

Of the 586 total cases, 10% have required hospitalization, and over 80% were residents returning from other areas. 437 have been released from isolation.

There were no newly identified cases on Hawaiʻi island by either the state count (64) or the county tally (63). The county says 35 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 28 are quarantined at home and monitored.

Health Department: 2 Deaths Reported

The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health is reporting two additional coronavirus related deaths late last night. These deaths bring the total in the state to twelve (12) since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020.



“We are saddened by these additional deaths and the toll the pandemic is taking on the families and friends of those affected,” said Gov. Ige. “This is a serious disease especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and older adults. It is critical that we all comply with the stay at home order, practice social distancing, and continue to wear a mask whenever we go out to protect others.”



Deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both are men, 65-years-old, or older. On O‘ahu, the man had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized in late March. After getting better, he had been discharged, but his health subsequently declined and he passed away at home yesterday.



On Maui, the man who passed also had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center (MMMC) since late last year. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster, which as of yesterday had 36 staff and 20 patients under investigation as potentially associated with the cluster.

Kona McDonalds Cluster Update

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Department of Health is continuing the investigation of this McDonald’s cluster and based on their findings thus far, believes this outbreak does not pose a threat to the general public. It is noted that 32 of Hawaii Islands’ total cases of 63 stems from this one cluster incident. The very hard lessons learned, and we should all learn is that, critical importance of following the health advisories of stay at home if you are sick, physical distancing, face coverings and social gatherings.



The testing of non-symptomatic family members associated with the fast-food restaurant cluster, resulted in two positive cases. Clearly illustrates that anyone can be a carrier without knowing it. All are strongly recommended to wear a face covering. This is a community issue and we all need to do our part.

COVID-19 Testing Set For Honokaʻa, North Kohala

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Premier Medical Group with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, and Hope Services will offer a one-day COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex’s lower level on Friday, April 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Access through the Akia St. entrance.



This free clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Also from the County of Hawaiʻi:

Premier Medical Group with the support of the County of Hawai‘i , and Hope Services will offer a one-day COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au, North Kohala on Saturday, April 25 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.



This free clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

U.S. Senate Set To Pass New COVID-19 Aid Package

Nearly $500 billion in additional funding for small businesses, hospitals, and testing is set to pass the Unite States Senate, reports Hawaiʻi Senator Brian Schatz. The office of the senator wrote in a media release:

The U.S. Senate today is set to pass a new coronavirus economic recovery package. The bipartisan deal includes billions in new funding to replenish small business relief programs, providing more Hawai‘i small businesses with a chance to access federal dollars. It also provides additional funding for health care providers and helps strengthen the nation’s testing capacity by providing millions of COVID-19 tests across the country.



“Many small businesses in Hawai‘i were unable to access the first round of PPP funding, so this additional $310 billion will help those who didn’t get their loan approved in time,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Banking Committee.



The funding includes $310 billion to replenish the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), first established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program provides small employers – including restaurants, hotels, and non-profits – with forgivable loans to maintain their existing workforce and help pay for other expenses like rent, mortgage, and utilities.



To help target smaller, family-owned businesses that were unable to access PPP funds before it ran out, the new funding also includes $60 billion specifically for small businesses and non-profits not served by a large national bank. This fund will help ensure employers in rural areas or those without an existing relationship with a large lender will have access to these funds and will no longer need to compete with larger, well-established businesses.



In the last round of funding, 11,400 Hawai‘i small businesses and non-profits secured more than $2 billion in PPP loans, supporting 170,000 jobs across the state. The $2 billion in funding help secured by Hawai‘i banks outpaced the majority of other states in covering eligible payroll.



The bill also provides $50 billion for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which will support an additional $350 billion in disaster loans; and $10 billion for emergency advances of up to $10,000 to small businesses and non-profits harmed by COVID-19.



The deal also includes $75 billion to help hospitals, nursing homes, health centers, and health care workers across the country. The new funding is for health care related expenses or lost revenues that are attributable to the coronavirus.



In addition, the bill contains $25 billion to increase testing capacity, including for the research, development, validation, manufacturing, purchasing, and administration of tests and testing supplies.



The deal is expected to quickly pass in the Senate and the House of Representatives and be signed into law.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 444 people arrived in Hawaii including 111 visitors and 151 residents. There were no flights to the neighbor islands from out of state yesterday. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.