(BIVN) – Today is the first day under a new emergency rule that mandates face masks at businesses, signed by Mayor Harry Kim, in an attempt to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Today, Mayor Kim announced good news as far as newly reported cases on the Big Island:

On today’s report of COVD-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaiʻi island remains at 63. From this, 38 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 25 are quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health. At this day, no one had to be hospitalized.



The Department of Health is continuing the investigation of the fast food cluster incident and based on their findings thus far, believes that this outbreak does not pose a threat to the general public. In their mission of contact tracing to ensure speed and thoroughness, several Department of Health personnel from Oʻahu were brought in and, if needed – as in all cases – your County Police Department stands ready to assist on requests.



Know that effective today, stronger policies related to especially merchants goes into effect. It is well understood that merchants may need assistance during this transitional period and the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department, who is the lead agency on prevention programs, will assist you if needed.



For your information, drive-through testing will be conducted at Kaʻū today at St. Jude Church on Paradise Circle in Hawaiian ocean View Estates. Thank you, Aliʻi Health, Premier Medical Group, St. Jude’s Church and the County task force for conducting this service.

The county provided this further information on the testing that will be conducted today at Hawaiian Ocean View Estates: