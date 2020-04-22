(BIVN) – The coordinating agency for all King Kamehameha Day celebrations statewide has cancelled this year’s events set for June.

“Due to the continuing threat and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” the State of Hawaiʻi said, the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission announced on Tuesday the cancellation of all King Kamehameha Celebration events statewide. That includes all the lei draping ceremonies, parades and hoʻolauleʻa events that take place on and around the June 11th holiday.

Hawaiʻi island usually holds a lei draping at the King Kamehameha statue in Hilo, a parade in Kona, and an all-day event in Kapaʻau. North Kohala is known as the birthplace of King Kamehameha.

“The decision to cancel these major, statewide events was made with the health and safety of our island communities and kūpuna in mind,” said Kainoa Daines, Chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission. “While we are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis will be behind us by June, we feel the prudent response at this time is to cancel our events so that all involved in our respective King Kamehameha Celebration festivities across the state can focus on matters important to health, welfare and economy. We look forward to commemorating and celebrating Kamehameha Pai‘ea in 2021.”

Daines added, “The Commission will prepare for next year’s festivities and the 150th anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday in 2022.”