This document is the next step forward for Hawai‘i County to reach its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions goals, and to protect the health and safety of our communities. Implementing the actions and strategies outlined in this plan will enable Hawai‘i Island to become more sustainable and self-reliant, while playing its role in mitigating global climate change.
During these times of preventative steps taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, many people are noticing the true impact that human behavior has on nature. The County estimates it will see a drop of 1,482,319.546 MTCO2, or a 42% reduction, in total emissions, due to the decrease in air travel and vehicle miles traveled, due to Stay-At-Home and Social Distancing measures.
In addition to mitigating GHG emissions, the plan also aims for Hawai‘i Island to produce all of its energy demand domestically and through renewable alternatives to fossil fuels; provide clean and accessible public mobility; encourage zero waste behavior; and expand conservation and preservation of natural areas. The Climate Action Plan increases the County’s commitment to deliver equitable solutions to improving our community’s health, wellness, and economic resiliency.
The Climate Action Plan will continue to be updated and improved to reflect the values and priorities of our community as we reach our goals. Please share your mana‘o on this important initiative.
(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i County Department of Research and Development is seeking comments from the public on the first draft of the County of Hawai‘i Climate Action Plan.
Hawaiʻi island residents will have until May 31, 2020 to review and provide feedback on the plan, which can be found online.
The County of Hawaiʻi stated in a news release: