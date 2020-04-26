(BIVN) – There have been 606 cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi, including two newly identified cases since the day before. Both new cases are minors below the age of 18, the state says. One of those newly identified cases is on Hawaiʻi island, Department of Health reports, bringing the total number of cases on the Big Island to 70.

So far, only one person on Hawaiʻi island has been hospitalized with COVID-19, but Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense had an update on that individual in a Sunday update. “The one adult male hospitalized has been released from the Kona Hospital and quarantined at home,” said Mayor Harry Kim in the morning radio message. “Very good news,” he added.

49 people have been released from isolation on the Big Island, the health department says.

Hawaiʻi House Meeting Set For Monday

A Hawaiʻi House of Representatives select committee will get reports on federal funding & the Hawaiʻi economy restart tomorrow. According to the state:

The House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness will hold its next Informational Briefing on the economic impact of COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, tomorrow (Monday, April 27) beginning at 10 a.m.



U.S. Congressman Ed Case will update the committee on the most recent federal relief funding, and Rona Suzuki, State Department of Taxation Director, will update nonprofit access to FEMA funds. Major General Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, Alan Oshima, who is heading Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan, and Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi will discuss plans for the State to incrementally reopen the economy.



Representative Richard Onishi will review how the $19 billion USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will assist our farmers, ranchers and consumers.



The briefing, not open to the public, will be televised live on ‘Olelo channel 49 and will be aired live on the neighbor islands.

Supreme Court to Hold Oral Argument Remotely

From the Hawai’i State Judiciary:

The Hawai‘i Supreme Court has announced it will use video conferencing to conduct its May 5 oral argument. This is the first time a supreme court oral argument will be held via video conference, with the five justices and the parties’ attorneys participating from separate locations. Anyone can view the proceedings live via the Judiciary’s YouTube channel. “During these unprecedented times, conducting oral arguments remotely helps to protect everyone’s health and safety, and live streaming provides the public with access to observe the proceeding while current courtroom restrictions are in place,” said Chief Justice Mark E Recktenwald. The case being heard is Carmichael,et al. vs. Board of Land and Natural Resources, et al, and will begin at 10 a.m. Until the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, future oral arguments are expected to be held in this manner.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)