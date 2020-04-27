(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Monday morning:

On today’s report of COVD-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaiʻi island is 69. From this, 49 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 20 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health.



As reported yesterday, the one adult male hospitalized has been released from the Kona Hospital and quarantined at home. It was reported that the adult male was just kept overnight and released to home care.



For your information, drive-through testing will be conducted today in Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 this morning till 12 noon. Thank you, Aliʻi Health, National Guard, and the County task force for conducting this free service.



A very grateful thank you to the banks and credit unions for working long hours, helping Hawaiʻi small businesses prepare the multitude of applications to be ready early this morning for submission. This is when the newly funded payrole protection program is accepting applications.



Thank you, people of Hawaiʻi, for who you are. A community together, helping eachother through a very difficult time.