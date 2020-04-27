video by BIVN, audio from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
VIDEO: Hawaii County Civil Defense Update For Monday
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi reported one new case of COVID-19, and the State of Hawaiʻi reported one new death on Oʻahu.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message on Monday morning:
On today’s report of COVD-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaiʻi island is 69. From this, 49 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 20 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health.
As reported yesterday, the one adult male hospitalized has been released from the Kona Hospital and quarantined at home. It was reported that the adult male was just kept overnight and released to home care.
For your information, drive-through testing will be conducted today in Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 8 this morning till 12 noon. Thank you, Aliʻi Health, National Guard, and the County task force for conducting this free service.
A very grateful thank you to the banks and credit unions for working long hours, helping Hawaiʻi small businesses prepare the multitude of applications to be ready early this morning for submission. This is when the newly funded payrole protection program is accepting applications.
Thank you, people of Hawaiʻi, for who you are. A community together, helping eachother through a very difficult time.
It should be noted that the State of Hawaiʻi reported there has been a total of 70 cases identified on Hawaiʻi island.
15th COVID-19 Death Reported Overnight
The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health (DOH) is reporting the 15th death associated with the coronavirus in the state. An O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, with underlying health conditions passed away earlier this evening. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated. DOH extends its sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends.
15th COVID-19 Death Reported Overnight