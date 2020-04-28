(BIVN) – There were no newly reported cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Tuesday, although Maui County say two new cases, bringing the cumulative total statewide to 609 cases.

Of the two new cases, state health officials say “one case is a Lanai resident who’s exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.”

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island remains at 69. From this, 49 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 20 quarantined at home. At this date, no one is hospitalized.



For your information, there is no drive through testing today. The next scheduled testing is tomorrow April 29th in Kaʻu, at the Naʻalehu Community Center.



As keeping within the policies of prevention do maintain the best physical and emotional health that you can be. It is known that your overall health is so very important to your resiliency to this virus.



In addition, we need to ensure that our Kupuna are taking care of and they have opportunities to have social connections within the policies of distancing and groupings. Know that these policies all have one goal in common, and that is to help stop the spreading of the Coronavirus to those that have it, to those who do not, this is why you are asked to wear a mask.

We note that the County has identified a cumulative total (69) that differs from the state total (70).

Drive-Through Testing In Naʻalehu On Wednesday

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, Bay Clinic and Hope Services, will offer a one-day drive-through screening and testing clinic at the Na‘alehu Community Center on Wednesday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Access is through Na‘alehu Spur Road.



This free clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

Florists Can Begin Operations May 1

From the office of Governor David Ige:

In late-afternoon conversations with the mayors, we decided that florists will be able to begin operations on May 1, as long as they can do so in a way that is safe for employees and customers. This requires compliance with the social distancing requirements set forth in Sec. III-D of the 6th Supplemental Proclamation.

Sen. Schatz Calls For Nonprofit Funding In Next Relief Bill

Hawaiʻi U.S. Senator Brian Schatz said that during the pandemic, nonprofits are on the front lines feeding vulnerable communities, providing housing and medical assistance. His office wrote in a Tuesday media release:

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) led a group of 27 senators to urge Senate leadership to include additional emergency funding for nonprofit organizations in the next COVID-19 relief bill. Nonprofits are an essential part of the frontline coronavirus pandemic response, providing important social services such as nutrition assistance, shelter for those experiencing homelessness, child care and education programs, and care for victims of domestic and sexual violence.



“Nonprofits are fast, they are nimble, and they are on the frontlines. And as we ask them to do more, they are facing revenue shortfalls. These institutions are absolutely pivotal to our survival and our recovery,” said Senator Schatz.



While demand for nonprofit services is increasing, these organizations are facing significant economic hardship. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $350 billion in partially forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits, but this funding ran out within weeks. The $310 billion in new funding for this loan program passed by Congress last week is also expected to quickly run dry. Rather than requiring nonprofits to compete for limited resources with small businesses, the senators are calling for a significant increase in funding specifically for nonprofits.



The letter was also endorsed by 53 organizations, including the National Council of Nonprofits, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Meals on Wheels, YWCA USA, YMCA of the USA, and National Health Council.

College Students Need Access To SNAP

From the office of U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono:

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) led an effort with Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to immediately reconsider its blanket denial of waiver requests and allow college students continued access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if they have become unemployed due to the pandemic.



In their letter, the Senators noted that many college students were already food insecure before the pandemic, and that the widespread closures of colleges have further disrupted the support systems students might need. Citing the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia requested waivers to permit students to receive SNAP benefits even if they lose their employment due to COVID-19.



“It is important to continue to ensure that the needs of vulnerable populations, including college students, do not go unaddressed in this time of extreme and unpredictable economic conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a number of weaknesses at various points in our food supply chain, and we should be responding by taking actions that increase access to food security for those who are currently, or are on the verge of being, food insecure,” the Senators wrote.



The Senators continued, “We request USDA immediately reconsider the sweeping denial of waiver requests seeking the temporary waiving of the work requirement imposed on college students and allow students who lose their employment to continue to receive SNAP benefits for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The letter can be found here.

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 500 people arrived in Hawaii including 149 visitors and 160 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

HCC To Recruit, Train Instructors In Response To COVID-19

Hawai’i Community College says it is expanding their pool of non-credit instructors. This release was issued on Tuesday: