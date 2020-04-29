(BIVN) – A Tuesday night shooting has left a 45-year-old man dead, police say, and a Captain Cook resident was arrested at the scene on the count of Murder in the second-degree.

Police issued this media release on Wednesday morning:

Hawaiʻi Island Police are conducting a criminal investigation after a shooting incident leaves a 45-year-old Captain Cook man dead.



At 9:09 p.m. Tuesday (April 28), Kona patrol officers responded to a reported shooting that had just occurred in the 83-5000 block of Middle Keei Road, Captain Cook.



Upon arrival, officers located a male party with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The injured male party was later pronounced dead at the Kona Community Hospital. His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next-of-kin. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.



66-year-old James Bonham of Captain Cook was arrested at the scene on the count of Murder in the second-degree as detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.



Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at (808) 326-4646 ext.262 or aron.tomota@hawaiicounty.gov.