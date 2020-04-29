(BIVN) – On Wednesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency issued the following informational update on COVID-19:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island remains at 69. From this, 51 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 18 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, no one is hospitalized.



For your information, drive through testing will be conducted today in Kaʻu, at the Naʻalehu Community Center. The hours are from 9 this morning till 1 this afternoon. Thank you, Premier Medical, Hawaii National Guard, and County Task Force for conducting this free service. Testing will be conducted in Kona tomorrow at the Keauhou Shopping Center.



The Island and State of Hawaii is doing well in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus. It is so important to ramp up all preventive measures so we will do better. Know that all the policies of physical distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and personal health have one major goal, help stop the spreading of the virus. Your help is needed to keep Hawaii safe; we need to do our share especially by heeding the policies of prevention. To all do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus and help keep Hawaii Safe.



Thank you for listening, please take care of each other.