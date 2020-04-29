(BIVN) – The U.S Pacific Fleet is pushing back the 27th Rim of the Pacific, and changing the international military exercise to an at-sea-only event die to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m pleased the Navy has agreed to postpone the RIMPAC 2020 exercise and will conduct the at-sea-portion this year to help keep Hawaiʻi safe as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor David Ige in response to the news. “I’m working closely with Adm. Davidson to monitor the situation. If conditions change later this summer, we will reassess and respond appropriately.”

The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet issued this media release on the decision on Wednesday: