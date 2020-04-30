(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi public schools today unveiled plans for Class of 2020 graduation celebrations statewide, with most holding “virtual” ceremonies, and some planning drive-through diploma-cover pickup.

From the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education:

Public high schools across the state today announced the dates, times and formats of their respective alternative graduation ceremonies. The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced last week that traditional ceremonies at public and charter schools would be replaced with alternative celebrations for the class of 2020 due to safety concerns and social distancing guidance.



“Determining the appropriate ways to honor our graduating class of 2020 has been one of the top priorities for my leadership team over the past several weeks,” Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said. “While we are disappointed that traditional commencement ceremonies cannot be held due to COVID-19, the thoughtful innovation and care with which our schools and community partners have come together has been inspirational. Mahalo to all of the individuals and organizations who are continuing to work behind the scenes to make the 2020 graduation ceremonies truly special.”



Schools have started to share logistics details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below. The list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

Here is the list for schools on Hawaiʻi island:

Kaʻu-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

Kaʻu High & Pahala Elementary (senior count: 42) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 22 . Security will be in place.

(senior count: 42) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on . Security will be in place. Keaʻau High (senior count: 233) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 22 . Security will be in place.

(senior count: 233) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on . Security will be in place. Pāhoa High & Intermediate (senior count: 84) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 24. Security will be in place.

Hilo-Waiakea Complex Area

Hilo High (senior count: 265) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 22 . The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed. Security will be in place.

(senior count: 265) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on . The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed. Security will be in place. Waiakea High (senior count: 336) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 23. The virtual ceremony will be streamed via select media outlets. Security will be in place.

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

Honokaʻa High and Intermediate (senior count: 120) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 23 . Security will be in place.

(senior count: 120) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on . Security will be in place. Kealakehe High (senior count: 229) will hold a virtual commencement on May 23 .

(senior count: 229) will hold a virtual commencement on . Kohala High (senior count: 58) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 23 . The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed. Security will be in place.

(senior count: 58) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on . The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed. Security will be in place. Konawaena High (senior count: 187) will hold a virtual and drive-through diploma-cover pickup on May 23. The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed. Security will be in place.

The following dates were provided by the HIDOE for Hawaiʻi island public charter schools: