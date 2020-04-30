(BIVN) – There have been 618 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi, an increase of 5 from the day before. 3 of those cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island. One case is a Lanai resident who’s exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim, health officials say. One case was a Hawaiʻi resident diagnosed outside of the state.

Of those 618 cases, 70 (11%) have required hospitalization, including Hawaii residents hospitalized out of state.

Of the 73 total cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, 58 have been released from isolation. “Isolation should be maintained until at least 3 days (72 hours) after resolution of fever and myalgia without the use of antipyretics OR at least 7 days have passed since symptom onset, whichever is longer,” state health officials say.

The County and the State were in agreement as far as the increase in newly identified cases on Hawaiʻi island today. The County reports the total number of cases at 72, while the State reports the number as 73.



“Know that all the policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and personal health remains in effect,” said Mayor Harry Kim in a morning civil defense message. “Your help is needed to keep Hawaii safe. This Island and State is doing well in minimizing the spread and impact of the coronavirus. It is so important to ramp up all the preventive measures so we can get better and keep Hawaii safe.”



Drive-Through Testing in Honokaʻa on Friday

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, Hope Services and the Hawaii National Guard ,will offer COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex lower entrance on Friday, May 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Access through the Akia St. entrance.



This free clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.



People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, please call Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.

Hawaiʻi Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Today marks five weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. Yesterday, 590 people arrived in Hawaii including 187 visitors and 220 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Crew = flight crew members

Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii

Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

This story is being updated.