(BIVN) – There was only one newly reported case of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi today, bringing the statewide total to 619.

The newly reported case appears to be on Oʻahu, bringing the cumulative total on that island to an even 400 cases. The cumulative total for Hawaiʻi island remains at 73, with 60 individuals released from isolation.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense added this information in its morning message:

Know that the Hilo Medical Center continues their drive-thru testing; in Hilo, at the Hilo Medical Center, hours are Monday thru Friday from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon; in Puna, at the Puna Medical Center in Pahoa, hours are from 9 in the morning till 4 in the afternoon Monday thru Saturday. Thank you Hilo medical center.



This Island and State are doing very well in minimizing the spread and impact of the coronavirus. It is very important to follow the policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and personal health of physical and emotional care. Know that all these policies have one goal in common; to stop the spread of the virus. Do your part and wear a mask.

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 640 people arrived in Hawaii including 166 visitors and 196 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. Yesterday marked five weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Newlyweds Arrested for Quarantine Violation

The State of Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Joint Information Center issued this news release, describing an alleged story of a broken honeymoon self-quarantine on Oʻahu: