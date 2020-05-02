(BIVN) – There was only one newly identified case of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, bringing the statewide cumulative total 620 cases.

The one new case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim, state officials say.

The number of cases identified on Hawaiʻi island remained 73, the state said, with 63 released from isolation.

State Pays Out $87,521,534 in Unemployment

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations:

DLIR announced Friday that it distributed $87,521,534 in unemployment insurance benefits over the past week. $47,317,800 of that total represents the $600 bonus that was made available by the CARES act that was signed into law on March 27, 2020.



DLIR Director Scott Murakami said, “The department was again able to deliver a record level of benefits in a week and for that I am tremendously grateful for our workers. We know that there are still many in our community who are suffering, and we are resolute in providing a greater level of relief as soon as possible.”

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 686 people arrived in Hawaii including 223 visitors and 187 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Jail Population Updates

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety: