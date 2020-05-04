(BIVN) – The following urgent message was issued by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply on Monday afternoon concerning a water conservation notice for South Kona:

Effectively immediately, the DWS is asking all of its South Kona customers to conserve water. This use restriction results from unexpected equipment malfunctions and will remain in place until further notice. Customers at higher elevations may experience low to no water pressure. Water spigots are located at Yano Hall, Honaunau Rodeo grounds, and the Hookena junction for the public’s use.



Crews are currently working to fix the equipment.



Watering of lawns, irrigation of ground cover, washing of vehicles and other unnecessary water uses should be stopped immediately.



The DWS thanks affected customers and the general public for their cooperation, patience and understanding while it works to maintain the supply of safe drinking water.



For assistance, please call (808) 961-8050 or (808) 322-0600 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email dws@hawaiidws.org.



This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.

The DWS said the notice included customers in the areas of Kainaliu, Keʻei, Honalo, Kealakekua, Napoʻopoʻo, Hōnaunau, and Hoʻokena.