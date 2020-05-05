(BIVN) – Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified today in the State of Hawaiʻi, bringing the total number of cases to 625.

There were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island. For the first time in weeks, the number of cumulative cases presented by the State of Hawaiʻi and the County of Hawaiʻi is the same (74). The state subtracted one case from its Big Island total today, and provided this explanation for its adjustment:

As a result of data cleaning, one case previously categorized as Hawaii County was re-categorized to Honolulu County.

Of that total number, the County of Hawaiʻi says 63 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 11 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health. Civil defense stated:

The people of Hawaii Island and the State of Hawaii are doing very well in minimizing the spread and impact of COVID-19. It is so important to follow these policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and physical and emotional care. Your help is needed to follow the policies to stop this coronavirus from affecting the beautiful lifestyle of Hawaii.

This story is being updated.