(BIVN) – There was only one newly identified case of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 626. Of those cases, 12% have required hospitalization, and 566 (90%) were residents.

There were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island, where the cumulative total remains 74. Today’s new case was on Oʻahu.

“From this, 70 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 4 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a morning message. ” At this date, for Hawaii Island no one is hospitalized.”

The County of Hawaiʻi added that “a food drop off provided by the Hawaii Food Basket will be conducted tomorrow May 7th in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Thank you to all that provided this very needed service.”

“The Island and State of Hawaii are doing very well in minimizing the spread and the impact of COVID-19,” the County said. “It is so important to ramp up all the preventive measures so we can get Hawaii better and keep Hawaii Safe and stop this virus from affecting the beautiful lifestyle of Hawaii.”

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)