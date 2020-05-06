HAWAIʻI - The cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases identified on Hawaiʻi island remains at 74, with only 4 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health.
(BIVN) – There was only one newly identified case of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 626. Of those cases, 12% have required hospitalization, and 566 (90%) were residents.
There were no new cases reported on Hawaiʻi island, where the cumulative total remains 74. Today’s new case was on Oʻahu.
“From this, 70 have been cleared as recovered with the remaining 4 quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a morning message. ” At this date, for Hawaii Island no one is hospitalized.”
The County of Hawaiʻi added that “a food drop off provided by the Hawaii Food Basket will be conducted tomorrow May 7th in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Thank you to all that provided this very needed service.”
“The Island and State of Hawaii are doing very well in minimizing the spread and the impact of COVID-19,” the County said. “It is so important to ramp up all the preventive measures so we can get Hawaii better and keep Hawaii Safe and stop this virus from affecting the beautiful lifestyle of Hawaii.”
Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)
Yesterday, 773 people arrived in Hawaii including 216 visitors and 286 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
