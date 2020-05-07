(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i announced that the Hilo Municipal Golf Course will soon be open, following a closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Golfers will once again be able to tee off starting on Monday, May 11.

On Thursday, the Department of Parks and Recreation explained in a media release that there will be modified rules for play and social distancing requirements in effect at the golf course until further notice. The media release states:

The golf course will be open 7 days a week with tee times available starting at 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 12-minute intervals. Maximum number of players per tee time shall be 4 persons, and players may not form larger groups while on the course. Club play will not be scheduled or allowed.



All persons arriving at the golf course to play shall wear face masks or face coverings (with exceptions for health and other justifiable reasons) as described and recommended by the CDC. All golfers shall use hand sanitizer prior to checking in at the starters window.



The course will feature raised cups so that ball retrieval from the cup will not be required. Also, all flagsticks shall not be removed from any hole at any time. Motorized carts shall be restricted to single ridership, with an exception allowing for dual ridership for members of the same household.



All pre-existing tee time reservations for the month of May have been cancelled. Persons interested in playing a round of golf must call to schedule their reservations. No walk-ins shall be allowed. One tee time reservation may be made per call and reservations may only be made up to 1-day in advance. Monthly cards are available for purchase for the remainder of the calendar month.



A complete listing of interim rules shall be posted at the golf course and staff will actively marshal play on the course to monitor compliance with rules and social distancing requirements.



Reopening of the golf course is to allow for physical exercise opportunities through the playing of golf. While the social aspect of golf, and sports in general, is undoubtedly important, under the various state and county social distancing policies and best practices that remain in effect, no gatherings, extended social interactions or loitering shall be allowed on the premises. Golfers are asked to respect each other and our golf course staff and leave the premises immediately upon conclusion of their play.



The Department will continually monitor the conditions of play and compliance of golfers, and will adjust rules and requirements accordingly.



The golf pro shop and driving range concession will resume operations on May 11, with modified hours, conditions of use and access established by the proprietor in consultation with the County. The restaurant concession will remain closed until further notice.

For further information, County officials ask that you contact the Hilo Municipal Golf Course starters office at 959-7711.