(BIVN) – The Hawai’i Department of Transportation says some “low risk” vehicle safety checks can take now place, starting on Friday, May 15.

The Hawai’i DOT explained in a media release:

In consideration of Governor Ige allowing the reopening of low risk businesses that take necessary precautions, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is coordinating the reopening of stations for Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (PMVI or Safety Checks) starting Friday, May 15.



The safety check waiver announced on April 30 will not be changed to allow PMVI stations, Counties, and the public enough time to conduct and process safety checks. The waiver announced previously was:



Safety check certificates and stickers expiring on or before May 31, 2020, will remain valid until August 31, 2020. All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional 3 months after the 2020 expiration date.



The safety check extension does not impact the validity of the motor vehicle registration. The motor vehicle registration must still be unexpired to be valid. County motor vehicle registration offices are accepting renewals through a variety of methods, including mail, kiosk (where available), and online.

The Hawai’i DOT says PMVI stations are required to follow the guidelines outlined below: