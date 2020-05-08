(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the Volcano Alert Level remains at NORMAL / GREEN.

In its monthly activity update posted on Wednesday, May 6, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported monitoring data for the previous month “show variable but typical rates of seismicity and ground deformation, low rates of sulfur dioxide emissions, and only minor geologic changes since the end of eruptive activity in September 2018.”

Here are the complete observations shared by the HVO scientists:

Rates of seismicity over the month were about 25 per cent lower than during the past month. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are low at the summit and are below detection limits at Puʻu ʻŌʻō and the lower East Rift Zone. The crater lake at the bottom of Halema’uma’u continues to slowly expand and deepen. As of May 3rd, the lake depth was approximately 35 meters or 115 feet.

Over the past month, the summit tiltmeter recorded 4 deflation-inflation events–down from 10 recorded last month. In April 2020, deformation rates at Kilauea’s summit and middle East Rift Zone continue to show inflation, consistent with magma supply to the volcano’s shallow storage system. Gas measurements show continuing low levels of sulfur dioxide emission from the Halema’uma’u area, consistent with no significant shallowing of magma. Some amount of sulfur dioxide is being dissolved into the summit lake and work continues to try and quantify this process. The lake was last sampled by UAS in January and additional sampling with UAS is planned.

Farther east, GPS stations and tiltmeters continue to show motions consistent with slowed refilling of the deep East Rift Zone magmatic reservoir in the broad region between Puʻu ʻŌʻō and Highway 130. The decrease in deformation rates at tilt station POO, observed in February, continued through April. GPS station JOKA, and tilt station JKA, in the lower East Rift Zone, experienced another episode of deformation through April with a different direction from the longer term trend. Monitoring data do not suggest any imminent change in volcanic hazard for this area. The south flank of Kīlauea continued to creep seaward at elevated rates following the May 4, 2018 M6.9 earthquake near Kalapana. HVO continues to carefully monitor all data streams along the Kīlauea East Rift Zone and south flank for important changes.